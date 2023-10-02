Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Healthcare charity Sue Ryder is inviting Peterborians to join them for their ever-popular Starlight Hike event to remember the life of someone special.

Organisers are hoping hundreds of walkers will lace up their trainers and do fancy dress to support the annual event, which will return to Ferry Meadows Country Park on the evening of Saturday October 7.

The event offers entrants the choice of completing a 5k or 10k hike and is open to everyone from the local community.

Along with raising funds to help Sue Ryder, the main aim of the hike is to give those taking part an opportunity to gather with others and pay tribute to loved ones who have died.

All monies raised will help the charity to create a future where everyone has access to expert compassionate care and support at the end of their life or following a bereavement.

Last year Sue Ryder provided over 830,000 hours of care to thousands of families across the country, including from its Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough.

Asif Shaheed, community fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, encouraged Peterborians to “pull on your brightest outfits and join us this October for a night under the stars.”

He continued: “It’s wonderful to be able to bring our community together again this year for a special evening in celebration of loved ones, while raising funds so that Sue Ryder can continue to be there when it matters for families going through the most difficult times of their lives.”

All participants will get the opportunity to make a poignant dedication in honour of someone special to them during the event. Everyone who crosses the finish line will be rewarded with a medal, along with the knowledge they’ve done something special to remember those loved ones who have since passed on.

Anyone interested in taking part can find out more by contacting the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice fundraising team at [email protected] or calling 01733 225 999.