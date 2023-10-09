The event is one of the most important in the annual calendar of the High Sherriff.

A special service was held at Peterborough Cathedral on Sunday afternoon (October 8) in recognition of the city’s judiciary.

The service was organised by the current High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire Dr Bharatkumar N Khetani and is one of the most important events of the year for the office.

High, Crown and Magistrate court judges were all in attendance, as were civic leaders including the Mayor of Peterborough Cllr Nick Sandford, along with the city’s Deputy Lieutenants, Vice Lord-Lieutenant Brigadier Tim Seal and several representatives of different religious communities in the city.

The sermon, given by the Dean of Peterborough Cathedral, the Very Revd Christopher Dalliston focused on the importance of justice and law and order.

The service it a ceremonial duty that has its roots from when the High Sheriff used to be the principal law enforcement officer in the county.

Over the centuries most of the responsibilities associated with the High Sheriff’s role have been transferred elsewhere but the role retains a ceremonial importance.

High Sheriff Bharatkumar Khetani and his wife Pretty with Dean of Peterborough Cathedral Very Revd Christopher Dalliston.

The Judiciary procession.

Peterborough Cathedral was full for the ceremony.