High approval of Peterborough GP practices

Data published by NHS England’s GP Patient Survey reveals 83 per cent of patients believe their practice is either good or very good, with the percentage remaining fairly stable over recent years.

Around 14,000 residents responded to the survey which did not include all Peterborough surgeries.

The newly released figures show 72 per cent believe it is easy to get through to someone at their GP practice on the phone, with 90 per cent believing that receptionists are helpful.

GP appointments.

Moreover, 78 per cent said it was easy to find information online, while 69 per cent were satisfied at the appointment times which were available.

However, only 47 per cent said they were able to speak to their preferred GP when they would like to, while 72 per cent described their experience of making an appointment as good.

There has, though, been a dip in patients’ experiences of using NHS services when their GP practice has been closed, with 64 per cent saying their experiences have good compared to 70 per cent two years earlier.

Looking at NHS dental services, 71 per cent of people surveyed were also positive.