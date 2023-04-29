A re-discovered woodland never-before-open to the public has been transformed into a thrilling new adventure play attraction with top secret appeal.

Hide & Secrets, at Burghley House and Gardens, features six fun-packed family play zones and a spectacular Hidden Towers structure.

Youngsters can discover sky-high bug towers, clamber over giant mole hills, explore the woodland and climb a huge wooden Magpie's Nest, before tackling the Hidden Towers with its two enormous slides, climbing walls, wobbly walkways and crawl tunnels.

Youngsters can tackle the Hidden Towers with its two huge slides from April 29.

Themed around William Cecil, the first Lord Burghley, one of the country’s first chief spymasters, children will also be able to complete their own top-secret missions.

Featuring new Burghley character Cecil the Mole - Hide & Secrets' very own chief spymaster who can be joined on special missions, to scurry through tunnels, crack the secret codes and following his sneaky trails through the play area.

Super sleuths can pick up a free Spymaster’s Guide on arrival to take up the challenge.

‘Truly unique’

Hide & Secrets will finally open at the end of April.

Executive chair Miranda Rock said: "I’m absolutely thrilled that after many months of hard work our new ‘Hide and Secrets’ is open.

"This has been a collaboration between many parties, and I think we have created something truly unique and distinctly Burghley.”

Located on the edge of Stamford, Burghley’s Hide & Secrets Adventure Play will also have a separate toddler and pre-schooler area with low-level adventuring featuring a mini slide, rope bridge and balancing trail.

For older children, the Hidden Towers is a multi-level play structure with two slides – one with a dramatic daring drop – lookout nests, climbing walls and a thrilling treetop rope bridge.

Leading to the Hidden Towers are a series of imaginatively landscaped play zones.

The whole attraction has been designed with accessibility in mind, with wide pathways, sensory wall, accessible platforms in the lower levels of the towers and accessible lookout points.

Leading to the Hidden Towers are a series of imaginatively landscaped play zones: the Butterfly Banks, a nature haven made up of sky-high bug towers and wildflower plantings; Mole Hills & Holes, featuring giant mole hills and a network of secret tunnels; the Whispering Woods, including the tactile Sensory Wall; Woodland Play, with a huge wooden Magpie's Nest and supersized balancing logs; Den Building, offering the chance to collect sticks and branches to build a den; and Woodhenge, a wooden storytelling circle for sharing a tale.

Accessed through a separate entrance - the formerly hidden stone arch, Queen Elizabeth Gate - Hide & Secrets has its own refreshment spot, The Muddy Mole, serving hot dogs and snacks to take away, as well as hot and cold drinks.

There are also outdoor picnic benches amongst the woodlands.

Children can get stuck into exploring the park across a rope bridge and balancing trail.

Tickets are available for the new attraction, which include admission to the Tudor inspired Garden of Surprises and the Sculpture Garden.

Adventure play tickets, when booked online in advance, cost £9 adult, £7.50 children (3-15 years, free for under three) and £30 for a family (two adults and up to three children).

Annual passes are also available offering unlimited visits, which cost £28 adult, £24 child and £98 for a family.

Hide & Secrets is open daily from 10am to 5pm.