A Werrington boy has pledged to raise money for charity by taking on a gruelling mud-soaked obstacle course this coming weekend.

Finn Hollis, 8, will be digging deep and getting extremely muddy at the Summer Junior Wolf Run at Stanford Hall on Sunday June 25.

The youngster is hoping to raise £500 for Cancer Research UK, a charity which is close to the family’s heart.

“Unfortunately I lost both my grandads to cancer [before I was born] and never got the chance to meet them,” Finn explained.

“This is my way of letting them both know that I love and miss them, as well as raising money to help other people.”

Cancer Research UK is the world's leading cancer charity dedicated to saving lives through research, influence and information. The charity supports research into all aspects of cancer through the work of over 4,000 scientists, doctors and nurses.

Finn’s proud mum Tracy said her son has worked really hard on the fundraising front:

“His target is to raise £500,” she said, “and he is very nearly there.”

Tracy said there is still more money to add to the fundraising total, which currently stands at an impressive £327.32.

“We have another £100 waiting to be added to the amount from the wonderful Customers at The Ploughman in Werrington who have supported Finn so much.”

“We would love to get Finn over his target of £500 by Saturday, so any support and encouragement would be very much appreciated.”

The Junior Wolf Fun, which is specially designed for youngsters aged 7-17, is not for the faint-hearted. Finn will have countless energy-sapping obstacles to contend with over the 3km course, and be forced to wade knee-deep through numerous pools of mud.

The upbeat eight-year-old is, however, unphased.

“It’s going to be muddy,” he acknowledged, “but fun.”

Indeed, the youngster is keen to do two laps of the course. Finn’s dad Neal – who will be running with him – is not so sure a second lap will be necessary: “let’s see how we get on,” he said.