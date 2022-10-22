A Peterborough woman, whose pet dog is desperately in need of life-changing surgery, is appealing for help from the public.

Rachel Wood, from Paston, is hoping a GoFundMe page she has launched will help raise the money needed to make her beloved labradoodle Riley well again.

Rachel told the Peterborough Telegraph that Riley – who will turn four this Halloween – has become almost a shadow of her former self.

Rachel Wood with her labradoodle Riley - who needs surgery to replace his hips - at home in Paston.

“She used to be a lively and energetic little girl,” she said, “but because of her condition she is in a lot of pain so spends a lot of time laying down.”

Since growing from a puppy, Riley has developed severe mobility issues through deformities with her legs.

Rachel, 51, said the vet informed her this was most likely due to breeding or a birth defect.

‘Kneecaps kept coming out’

“I’ll do anything for Riley” - Rachel Wood is devoted to her cherished labradoodle.

Issues with Riley’s mobility first became evident when the once playful pup started having problems with her knees.

“We had to take her to the emergency vet as she was in so much pain,” Rachel explained “her kneecaps kept coming out.”

Fortunately, Riley was able to have surgery on her knees just before Christmas as the pet insurance Rachel and husband Darren, 55, had at the time covered such procedures.

“They had to break her legs and straighten them,” Rachel said, “then pin them with plates and screws.”

Despite 12 weeks of recovery, which included constant crate rest for eight weeks, this was not the happy ending Rachel was hoping for.

The following February, she and Darren were told that Riley’s hips would also require surgery. However, they were shocked when they checked their pet insurance policy once again:

“They changed underwriters and didn't notify us, so when we said ‘yes, go ahead’ [to the hip operation] they said ‘you’d have to pay’ because they won’t cover the cost.”

Because of the specialist nature of the hip surgery required, the costs involved are considerable.

Rachel said the specialist vets quoted her a price “between £6,500 and £7,500 per hip.”

Since finding out the shock news, Rachel and Darren, along with their family, friends and work colleagues, have devoted their time to raising money to put in the “Riley pot.”

Rachel, a keen baker, has been doing cake sales, while a friend raised £1,500 by taking part in the Great Eastern Run.

Rachel has also been putting in extra shifts at work: “everything I earn from overtime is going into that fund,” she said, “I’ll do anything for Riley.”

More than 90 people have made donations to the GoFundMe page Rachel set up eight months ago. At present, the total figure is just shy of £3,000.

Despite all their efforts, Riley’s owners and supporters are still quite some way short of reaching their £8,000 target amount.

“I’ve got a way to go,” Rachel admitted: “but I’ll do it because I’m determined.”Anyone wishing to make a donation to Rachel’s GoFundMe page can follow this link: Riley’s New Hips