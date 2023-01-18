Three puppies, who were given emergency treatment after they were found dumped inside a box in Peterborough, will be put up for adoption at the end of the week.

Squirrel, Shrew and Mole – two bitches and a dog – were found, without their mum, by a passer-by on January 10.

After the concerned individual took the seven-week-old puppies into their home, they comforted them and then contacted the RSPCA for help.

Siblings, Squirrel, Shrew and Mole, will hopefully be put up for adoption by the end of the week (image: RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre).

RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre has since been looking after the adorable trio and reported on 18 January that the three puppies “are doing very well.”

The three dogs, thought to be a terrier-mix, have now had their vet checks, vaccinations, flea treatment and some much-needed worm treatment, too.

A spokesperson for the centre said: “All being well, the pups will be advertised on our website for rehoming towards the end of this week.

"So, be sure to keep checking the website daily if you're interested in rehoming one of them.

"Unfortunately we are unable to accept any applications prior to this.”

The RSPCA believes this incident may be another indication of how people are abandoning their pets due to the cost of living crisis.

