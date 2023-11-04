Helpston's knitted poppy tribute to The Fallen
Helpston has paid tribute to The Fallen with hundreds of knitted Poppies appearing across the village.
The Poppies have appeared thanks to The Knit and Natter group, who wanted to do something to mark Remembrance Day.
Ann Bell, from the group, said: “A couple of Ladies in Helpston were chatting about Remembrance Sunday during the summer.
“We always have a Parade of the Scouts, Guides & Brownies from their headquarters to St Botolphs church and have a lovely Remembrance church service, but we hadn’t really done that much to decorate the village.
“From this moment, it was decided to knit as many poppies as we could to decorate the village. With the help of the Knit & Natter group that meets twice monthly in the village hall, along with some ladies from the Alms Houses, friends & the Brownies, over 1000 poppies have been made in different sizes & colours. Red representing remembrance & hope, Purple representing animals lost in war & White representing a sign of peace in the world.
“The poppies have now been displayed in the centre of the village. The Remembrance Parade will take place on Sunday 12th November at 10.30am where everyone is welcome to come & watch, although we will be stopping the traffic for 10 minutes.
“Since the poppies went up this week we’ve had lots of lovely comments from everyone who has seen them. This has inspired Knit & natter to knit more poppies for 2024, to make an even bigger display, although they are currently knitting a nativity scene which will displayed in Annakinn’s picture framing shop window.