Help available for Peterborough residents worried about winter fuel bills as prices rise

The Local Energy Advice Programme (LEAP) free fuel poverty outreach service advisors will be able to provide you with simple energy efficient measures in the home and energy saving advice.

If you’re struggling to pay your household bills because you live on a low income, even if you’re working, then you may be missing out on additional income you could qualify for. The service can help you take control of your bills and deal with debt.

Eligibility for the LEAP scheme is wide and depending on your individual circumstances, you can be automatically screened for other assistance that is available including boiler replacements, heating controls, cavity walls insulation, loft insulation, external wall insulations and Solar PV panels.

Cllr Steve Allen, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Communities for Peterborough City Council said: “With the national media full of stories about the increase in the price of energy bills and how challenging it will be to stay warm this winter, we want to ensure vulnerable people are aware that we can help them keep their homes heated for less this winter.

“With the LEAP scheme we can provide you with the information and resources needed to stay warm and healthy. We can also point you in the right direction for further support and funding opportunities. Please do contact us via the housing programmes team on 07551 040126 or contact LEAP direct and let us all help you get through the winter.”

The LEAP service is provided in partnership with Peterborough City Council and Agility Eco and is funded by grants from the Warm Home Discount Scheme at no cost to the council or residents.

Peterborough City Council was a pilot authority for the LEAP scheme in 2017 and it has been running successfully every year since. There are now over 200 Local Authorities signed up nationwide.

One such family who experienced help is local resident Carol, who heard about LEAP from a leaflet from the council. She had an initial telephone advice call and they let her know about the Warm Home Discount, and from that she has now received the £140 discount.

Following the call, a home visit was carried out to install easy measures, and the Energy Home Advisors attending also referred the family for the Stay Well grant, which provided £250 worth of heating oil, to get their heating back on after months without. Carol is delighted with the service and hadn’t known about these schemes, which she was eligible for and really made a huge difference to their lives over the winter, until they had their initial LEAP call.

LEAP in Peterborough is managed by the Council’s Housing Programmes Team who in turn work closely with Green Energy Switch, who provide the Home Energy Advisors.