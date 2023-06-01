News you can trust since 1948
Heavily-tattooed former Spalding thug with 'Limp Bizkit' inked across his face jailed for subjecting teenager to 'campaign of abuse'

Dawson can be seen sporting at 16 face and neck tattoos - including one dedicated the nu-metal band Limp Bizkit and also an envelope on his forehead
Carly Roberts
By Carly Roberts
Published 1st Jun 2023, 08:57 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 09:02 BST

A man, who admitted to engaging in coercive behaviour and threatening to disclose private images of his teenage victim, has been jailed for 26 months.

Toby Dawson, formerly of Spalding, was given the sentence when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Wednesday, 31 May.

The court heard how the 25-year-old subjected his teenage victim to a campaign of abuse between 22 February and 4 April in 2023.

Toby Dawson.Toby Dawson.
Toby Dawson.
Dawson forced his young victim to keep an open phone line to himself at all times, regularly making degrading comments towards her, crown officials were told.

He also threatened to disclose sexual images of her to her family in order to gain leverage over her and control her, the court was told.

The effect on the victim has been profound.

Dawson had been remanded into custody after he appeared before Lincoln Magistrates’ Court in April and pleaded guilty to two offences of engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and threatening to disclose intimate material.

‘This case shows that domestic abuse can take many forms’

Detective Sergeant Chris Lill from the Boston Response Investigation Team said: “This was a particularly challenging case which involved a number of partner agencies working together to support the victim and hold the defendant to account for the ordeal he has put her through.

“My team has worked tirelessly to gather the evidence in the case and ensure that the victim is protected by charging the defendant and doing all we could to ensure he remained in custody.

“This case shows that domestic abuse can take many forms, and that Lincolnshire Police will do all they can to support victims and help them find the strength to break free from it, as well as relentlessly pursuing the perpetrators and making sure that they are brought to justice.”

‘Incredibly distressing time in her life’

PC David Russell of the Boston Response Investigation Team thanked the teenager for her bravery and cooperation with the police and was satisfied to bring Dawson to justice.

He said: “I am very pleased with the outcome of this investigation and would like to thank the victim’s social worker for her efforts in safeguarding this very vulnerable teen through what has been an incredibly distressing time in her life, I hope that this decision helps the victim move on from this traumatic experience.

“I encourage others who are being subjected to domestic abuse to come forward if it is safe to do so and make your voice heard.

“This kind of behaviour is not acceptable and should not be tolerated within our society.”

