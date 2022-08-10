Peterborough City Council has announced that it will re-open its ‘Severe Weather Emergency Protocol’ (SWEP) to support Peterborough’s homeless community during the forecasted heatwave this week.
The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning as ‘extreme heat’ is expected across much of England and Wales from Thursday (August 11) to Sunday (August 14).
Temperatures in Peterborough are forecast to rise above 30C from Thursday to the end of this week – reaching highs of 32C on Sunday.
SWEP is where places are opened as shelter for people sleeping rough when there is an increased risk of death due to the weather.
Read More
A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said that there are currently 16 people sleeping rough in the city.
"We are opening our Severe Weather Emergency Provision (SWEP) from Thursday, August 11 due to the predicted amber weather warning for heat,” a council spokesperson said.
"The provision for emergency accommodation for rough sleepers will remain open from the evening of Thursday, August 11 or for as long as the amber warning for heat remains in place.
"Our outreach team will also be out delivering water and sun cream throughout the day, as well as completing welfare checks for any signs of heat stroke."
SWEP is usually only activated in winter, when the overnight temperature drops to zero degrees celsius or below for three consecutive nights.
Anyone sleeping rough should contact Housing Needs during office hours on 01733 864064.
Outside of office hours call 01733 864157.
For more information about support available for rough sleepers, click here.