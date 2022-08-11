Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service has urged people to ‘stay fire safe’ – as a second UK heatwave of the summer is forecast this week.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning as ‘extreme heat’ is expected across much of England and Wales from Thursday (August 11) to Sunday (August 14) this week.

Temperatures are set to reach 31C on Thursday, Friday and Saturday while reaching 32C on Sunday.

Temperatures are set to be above 30C from Thursday to the end of this week (image: Adobe)

It comes after record-breaking temperatures swept across Cambridgeshire last month – hitting 39.9C in Peterborough on July 19.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service group commander Rob Olivier, the service’s head of community fire safety, said: "The last month has been a very tough one for us.

"The hot weather always presents us with challenges, especially when there is little or no rain. This makes the perfect conditions for a fire to spread rapidly.”

The fire service attended more than 1,000 incidents in the month of July, responding to a total of 92 incidents on the hottest day on record (July 19) – which is the highest amount ever for a single day since 2009, when the service’s recording system was implemented.

It received over 800 calls over the two-day heatwave.

"Fires involving farmland challenge our crews as the water supply is often an issue, so we will often need to call on several fire engines to try and have enough water available across the land area to prevent it from spreading," he added.

"It’s very easy for a fire like this to start. Something small like not fully stubbing out a cigarette, or sunlight reflecting from discarded broken glass can start a fire.

"However, some fires are started maliciously, which not only destroys land and property but can also lead to serious injury.

"We urge everyone to keep fire safety in their minds while enjoying the hot weather. Simple things like avoiding having a bonfire for garden waste and using recycling centres. Also think about alternatives to a BBQ, especially if it’s windy, as the flames can easily spread to garden furniture and fencing."

A heat-health alert has also been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) from today (August 9) to 6pm on Saturday (August 13) for all regions of England, acting as an early warning system for periods of high temperatures that may affect the public’s health.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: "Temperatures will feel very warm again this week, particularly in southern and central parts of the country.

“We want everyone to enjoy the warm weather safely when it arrives but remember that heat can have a fast impact on health. It’s important to ensure that people who are more vulnerable – elderly people who live alone and people with underlying health conditions – are prepared for coping during the hot weather.