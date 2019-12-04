Heartwarming moment Duchess of Cambridge ‘photobombed’ by cheeky Peterborough toddler on charity visit

The Duchess of Cambridge was ‘photobombed’ by a toddler from Peterborough as she celebrated a new patronage with a festive visit to a Christmas tree farm.

Kate was speaking with a group of children about what they wanted for Christmas when three-year-old Freddie leant in front of her with a cheeky smile to get in the picture.

The duchess was visiting the farm in Missenden, Buckinghamshire, on Wednesday to celebrate becoming a royal patron of the charity Family Action, a position passed to her by the Queen who had held it for more than 65 years.

To mark the occasion, Kate was joined by families and children supported by Family Action for Christmas activities at the farm.

While she was in an ‘Elf Workshop’ with several children, Freddie leant in front of her to get his photo taken by a photographer who had joined them for a moment.

Kate laughed and spoke with the children about what they wanted for Christmas, and when one child said he wanted a dinosaur, she asked: “Which one, a diplodocus or a T-rex?”

The duchess then spoke with three more children about their Christmas traditions in a small wooden hut called ‘Lapland Lodge’.

Family Action was founded in 1869 to help families in difficulty by giving them practical help.

The charity now supports families with issues such as financial hardship, mental health and emotional wellbeing, social isolation, parenting challenges, domestic abuse, and substance misuse.

Mother of camera-happy Freddie, Ann-Marie Walsh, said the charity has been a “brilliant” help for her family.

Ms Walsh (38) who has four children aged 21, 16, five and three, said: “I’m a single mum and they (Family Action) helped steer me in the right direction.

“They have helped me find my way when I have been upset and helped me look after my children - it means my children are happy.”

Ms Walsh, who is from Peterborough and is currently unemployed, spoke with the duchess about the financial strain of the festive season for single-parent families.