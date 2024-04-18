Warwick Davis and Samantha Davis attend the ITV Gala at London Palladium on November 19, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Harry Potter star Warwick Davis has paid an emotional tribute to his wife Samantha following her death last month.

Warwick, who lives in a village near Peterborough with his family, said in a statement Samantha died on March 24 at the age of 53. The pair had been married since 1991, having met on the set of film Willow.

The pair set up charity Little People UK in 2012, to support to people with dwarfism, their families and friends.

Samantha underwent emergency surgery after being taken to hospital with sepsis five years ago.

Speaking to the BBC, Warwick said: "Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family. I miss her hugs.

"She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life she had a wicked sense of humour and always laughed at my bad jokes.

"With her by my side, I was sure I could achieve anything, it was like having a super-power.

"Without Sammy, there would have been no Tenable quiz show, no Willow series. No Idiot Abroad Series 3.

"She was passionate about helping people, without judgment. She had time for everyone and a genuine listening ear.”

The couple's children Harrison and Annabelle added "her love and happiness carried us through our whole lives".

"Mum is our best friend and we're honoured to have received a love like hers," they said.