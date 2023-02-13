A Stamford-based male support group is preparing to celebrate a year of bringing men together and helping them through hard times.

The Andy’s Man Club group launched at The Mill Wellbeing Centre, near Stamford, in March 2022 with the aim of supporting men who are struggling with emotional and/or mental health issues.

“To have a group of men who lean on each other through life’s ups and downs has been a great support,” says Luke Polden, a previous Andy’s Man Club attendee who struggled with his mental health who now facilitates the sessions at The Mill.

The Mill's Andy's Man Club Facilitators, from left to right: Tom Pickersgill, Alan Honan, Luke Polden and Christopher Kaye.

“You can see such a change in some guys when they open up and realise that they are not alone in their thoughts. It’s so heart-warming and reminds me of why I am part of this incredible brotherhood.”

He added. “Being part of Andy’s Man Club has been so rewarding.”

Andy’s Man Club is a national charity which holds weekly meetings to help men with their mental health.

The charity offers over 100 free support groups nationwide, although the one held at The Mill was the first in the Stamford area.

The group has held nearly 50 sessions throughout the past 12 months.

The peer-to-peer sessions, which run at The Mill Wellbeing Centre in the village of Duddington every Monday, are free to attend and tend to attract around 10 visitors each week.

Those attending can turn up and talk as much or as little as they want in the secure, confidential and non-judgemental environment.

All men are welcome to attend, whether it’s to participate in conversation or simply listen to other people sharing their experiences.

Alexandra Constant, owner and founder of The Mill, echoed Luke’s thoughts: “It has been fantastic to see the group grow and become such a vital resource for the local community,” she said.

“If we can help men feel supported and talk about how they are feeling, then it can make a huge difference.”

Anyone interested in attending can call 01780 444400 or email [email protected]