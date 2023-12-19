Healthy living on the menu at Peterborough's Jack Hunt school thanks to Tesco donation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Healthy living will be on the menu at a Peterborough school thanks to a donation from Tesco.

Jack Hunt School, part of Peterborough Keys Academies Trust, has received £1500 from the supermarket that it will be used to put towards a Y13 cookbook, promoting positive mental and physical health through cooking healthy budget recipes from around the world.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sidra Hussain, teacher of ICT, Computer Science and RPE International Education Coordinator from Jack Hunt School said: “I am delighted to announce that Jack Hunt School has been awarded a £1500 grant from Tesco, propelling our culinary and wellbeing initiative to new heights. This grant not only supports the creation of a recipe booklet featuring diverse contributions from our students, staff, and overseas link schools but also initiates an exciting culinary competition with prizes and an exclusive opportunity for winners to present their creations to the Senior Leadership Team (SLT) of Jack Hunt School and Executive Team of Peterborough Keys Academy Trust (PKAT).”

Tesco hand over the money to the school

She explained: “Our culinary venture transcends mere recipes; it symbolizes a celebration of diversity and a global exchange of flavours. Collaborating with our overseas link schools in Morocco, Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, France, Palestine, and Norway, students and staff will share their unique recipes, showcasing the richness of global cuisines while promoting healthy and budget-friendly cooking practices.”

Beyond the kitchen, the Tesco grant underscores a commitment to holistic wellbeing—both physical and mental. It will fund the creation of a recipe booklet adorned not only with mouth-watering recipes but also with valuable wellbeing tips. This dual approach encourages a lifestyle that recognizes the interconnectedness of good nutrition and mental health.

The grant will also fund a wellbeing bag full of goodies for the Jack Hunt School students. These carefully curated wellbeing Year 13 goody bags will offer tangible support for the physical, mental and emotional health of of year 13 leavers.

Sidra said: “I extend my sincere gratitude to Tesco for their generous support, and I eagerly anticipate the positive impact this initiative will have on the cultural understanding, wellbeing, and culinary creativity of our PKAT community and overseas link schools.”

To boost funds for extra food and activity equipment, Tesco is introducing a £5m grant programme, in partnership with Groundwork UK, to give children across the UK a stronger start in life. The grants will help schools and children’s groups provide nutritious food and healthy activities that support young people’s physical health and mental wellbeing, such as breakfast clubs or snacks, and equipment for healthy activities.

Tesco’s Stronger Starts – previously Tesco Bags of Help and Tesco Community Grants - has already provided over £100 million to more than 50,000 projects across Britain.