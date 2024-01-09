Health trust planning move to Sessions House - the former Peterborough court house shaped like a castle
A health trust is set to move into one of the most recognisable buildings in Peterborough in a bid to save half a million pounds every year.
The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust is planning on moving into the historic Sessions House on Thorpe Road later this year.
Sessions House was built in 1842, and has been home to a restaurant, court house and prison – but has been empty since 2013.
No medical appointments will be based in the grade II listed building – but a number of teams will be located there.
Staff will move from the offices at The City Care Centre and from Winchester Place (located next door on Thorpe Road), with negotiations taking place for a summer move.
The move is needed due to a number of issues at Winchester Place, with the board papers saying: “Having had discussions with the managers at this site there are ongoing issues with parking, heating & cooling, security, accessibility, and general required works in the building. The landlord has been reluctant over
recent years to invest in the building and only due to a complete boiler failure have they completed the replacement. There have also been a high number of incidents involving rough sleeping and very visible drug use and dealings within the perimeter of the Winchester Place site. Staff are reporting to Estates & the
Risk team as well as the police, but staff are having increasing concerns over staff safety.”
Issues with accessibility at the City Care Centre for staff and patients were also raised.
The staff who would be involved in the move from the City Care Centre and Winchester Place are involved in children’s mental health; children’s community nursing; and specialist adult community teams.
The lease on Winchester Place comes to an end in April, although it is thought that the trust will try to extend the lease to allow for the summer move.
Board papers suggest that the move deliver a long-term saving of £515,000 per year – although the first year savings will be reduced to £367,000, to cover IT and furniture costings.