Grade II listed building has been unused for 10 years – but could be given a new lease of life

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A health trust is set to move into one of the most recognisable buildings in Peterborough in a bid to save half a million pounds every year.

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust is planning on moving into the historic Sessions House on Thorpe Road later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sessions House in Thorpe Road, Peterborough

No medical appointments will be based in the grade II listed building – but a number of teams will be located there.

Staff will move from the offices at The City Care Centre and from Winchester Place (located next door on Thorpe Road), with negotiations taking place for a summer move.

The move is needed due to a number of issues at Winchester Place, with the board papers saying: “Having had discussions with the managers at this site there are ongoing issues with parking, heating & cooling, security, accessibility, and general required works in the building. The landlord has been reluctant over

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

recent years to invest in the building and only due to a complete boiler failure have they completed the replacement. There have also been a high number of incidents involving rough sleeping and very visible drug use and dealings within the perimeter of the Winchester Place site. Staff are reporting to Estates & the

Risk team as well as the police, but staff are having increasing concerns over staff safety.”

Issues with accessibility at the City Care Centre for staff and patients were also raised.

The staff who would be involved in the move from the City Care Centre and Winchester Place are involved in children’s mental health; children’s community nursing; and specialist adult community teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lease on Winchester Place comes to an end in April, although it is thought that the trust will try to extend the lease to allow for the summer move.