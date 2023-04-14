Health minister Neil O'Brien got the chance to see at first hand the ‘outstanding’ care provision at a Peterborough medical centre.

The Primary Care and Public Health minister visited the Thistlemoor Medical Centre, in Thistlemoor Road, New England, during a snap visit to Peterborough today (April 14).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre, which has about 29,500 patients, was rated outstanding in May last year by the health regulator the Care Quality Commission which praised its care and treatment of patients.

From left, Peterborough MP Paul Bristow with Neil O'Brien, Minister for Primary Care and Public Health, during his visit to the Thistlemoor Medical Centre with Dr Neil and Nalini Modha, Dr Catherine Jones, Azhar Chaudhry and Paulina Janczura.

A spokesperson for the centre said: “The minister was impressed with the 24 hour, seven day a week prescription collection point that helps people collect their medicines after work or after their shifts which is a big help to many of the community that work anti-social hours.”

"Mr O’Brien came to Thistlemoor to hear how general practice is working in the Practice and also how Graham Young’s Community Pharmacy is working with the Practice to offer services such as blood pressure, consultations for patients and the new services that are being developed around removal of ear wax and travel immunisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was a good conversation about how the team looks to work with different members of the team - pharmacists, physiotherapy, nurses, doctors and healthcare assistants and how these clinicians work together as a team to help patients.

"The healthcare assistants use their skills to help the doctors and nurses with the administration of a consultation that helps free up the time of clinicians.”

From left, Dr Nalini Modha, Peterborough MP Paul Bristow, Dr Neil Modha and Neil O'Brien Minister for Primary Care and Public Health during his visit to the Thistlemoor Medical Centre looking at the outdoor prescription collection points.

Mr O’Brien said: “It was great to come to Peterborough and a GP surgery and primary care centre operating so well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I learnt a lot from my visit and really value the time and input from all the doctors and support staff I met.”

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow said: “I am always raising in Westminster what Peterborough does well.

"When it comes to seeing patients quickly, and managing a patient cohort with challenging needs, Thistlemoor does incredibly well.

“I wanted the Minister to see this for himself and see what lessons can be learnt elsewhere.”

Advertisement Hide Ad