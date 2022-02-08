Health club operator moves into Peterborough’s Lynch Wood Park

Anytime Fitness at Lynch Wood Park.

Anytime Fitness has signed a 15-year lease on premises at the Lynch Wood Park.

The health club operator will set up in 14,000 sq ft of space on the ground floor of the Grade II-listed office building and which used to serve as a restaurant.

The space will be dedicated to state-of-the-art cardio and strength equipment, functional training areas and studio for group exercise classes as well as private bathrooms.

The club will also play host to a series of nutritional seminars, mental health workshops and an on-site sports therapist.

A fit-out is underway to transform what was the building’s former restaurant and enable the global fitness brand to open later this year.

Jaspal Singh, owner of Anytime Fitness, said: “I’m really looking forward to putting community at the heart of our proposition at Lynch Wood Park.

“We’ll be working to offer a range of initiatives that improve wellbeing as well as fitness.

“I’ve already begun the recruitment process and I’m thrilled that these full-time positions are going to highly motivated and talented people from the Peterborough area.”

A spokesperson for park operator FI Real Estate Management said: “With more than 2,000 employees here, we’re sure the addition of the gym will prove popular.

“There is a tremendous sense of community spirit at Lynch Wood Park and the new facilities will complement our strategy to foster this while also encouraging a work-life balance.”

“We’re really pleased to welcome Anytime Fitness to the Lynch Wood Park family and provide the space this global gym brand needs to successfully serve the people of Peterborough.”

The deal with Anytime Fitness forms part of a masterplan for Lynch Wood Park which will see the estate revolutionised into a hub for the 21st century business community.

Additional plans include the creation of a new restaurant and food facility, refurbishment of all common areas and the redevelopment of the lake situated within the grounds.

A new reception area is already in place along with WC facilities in the Nene Building.

Anytime Fitness clubs are independently owned by local business people seeking to support the health of their local communities, with over 185 locations now open across the UK and Ireland.