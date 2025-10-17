Action is being taken to cut waiting times for patients using accident and emergency services at Peterborough City Hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Health chiefs say they are putting in place measures to help ensure a quicker patient flow through the hospital.

The pledge comes after new figures from NHS England revealed that the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust which runs Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford and Rutland Hospitals, revealed that the trust had missed its target for the percentage of A&E patients being seen within four hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The data shows that under three-quarters of patients who arrived at accident and emergency at North West Anglia Trust last month were seen within four hours.

Action is being taken to ensure A&E treatment targets at hit at Peterborough City Hospital

The figures reveal that there were 20,621 visits to A&E at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust in September.

Of these 14,559 were seen within four hours – accounting for 71 per cent of arrivals.

But 1,340 patients waited longer than four hours, including 689 who were delayed by more than 12 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NHS standard is for 95 per cent of patients to be seen within four hours.

However, as part of a recovery plan, the health service has extended its objective for 78 per cent of patients to be admitted, discharged or transferred within this time frame by March 2026.

The figures for last month mean the trust fell below the recovery target and the original standard.

Sonya Gardiner, Chief Operating Officer at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust which runs Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford and Rutland Hospitals, said: "Patients who required admission following treatment in the Emergency Department did unfortunately experience extended wait times to be transferred to a ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This was due to a higher than usual volume of patients needing to be admitted for further care.

She said: “We understand how distressing long waits can be for patients and their families and our clinical teams work tirelessly to provide safe, compassionate care – prioritising those with the most urgent need to be seen.

"Despite being below target, we have made an improvement on last year and continue to make this a priority for our Trust.

"We are actively implementing measures to improve patient flow through our emergency department and to increase clinical capacity where possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is especially important as we head into our busiest time during the winter months.

"We also work closely with our community and system partners to maximise every opportunity for safe discharge and alternative care pathways for those patients who are fit enough to leave hospital.”