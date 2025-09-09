Health bosses in Peterborough vow to improve after performance league tables reveal best and worst of services

Health bosses have vowed to take action to improve services in Peterborough after new performance league tables revealed that medical and ambulance services are lagging behind much of the rest of the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new UK health rankings have just been released by NHS England in a bid to enable the public to check the performances of their local hospitals and ambulance services.

But they reveal that the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which provides acute and specialist healthcare services at its three main hospital sites at Peterborough City Hospital, Hinchingbrooke Hospital, and Stamford and Rutland Hospital, and the East of England Ambulance Trust are in what has been called Segment 4 – facing major challenges and likely to require support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust, which provides community-based physical and mental health services, is only performing slightly better and is placed in Segment 3.

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which provides acute and specialist healthcare services at Peterborough City Hospital, has been ranked as one of the poorest performers in new health league tables

What are the performance league table findings?

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust has been ranked in 105th place out of 134 in the acute trust league table that has been released by NHS England with a score of 2.63

The ranking takes into account the trust’s financial deficit. Earlier this year it announced plans to save £73 million plus in the next financial year to break-even. This would involve a reduction in non-clinical support staff and corporate costs.

Areas of particular concern flagged up in the league tables are lengths of waiting times for elective care, the time it takes to get emergency patients admitted and discharged, the rate of e-coli infections and staff concerns and engagement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah Coffey, chief executive of North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust

The East of England Ambulance Service is bottom of the ambulance trusts in 10th position with a score of 3.02.

The findings reveal issues around ambulance response times, staff concerns and absence through sickness.

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust is ranked in 37th place out of 61 in the table for non-acute hospital trusts and has a score of 2.48.

Here concerns focused on the number of children and young people accessing NHS-funded mental health services, number of patients waiting for community services, costs around productivity and staff engagement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes, left, and North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling

Each trust is ranked by an average metric score with a lower score meaning a better ranking.

The rankings score NHS trusts on seven different areas including waiting times for operations, cancer treatment, time spent in A&E and ambulance response times. The trusts’ finances are also assessed.

What are health chiefs saying?

Hannah Coffey, Chief Executive at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust which runs Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford and Rutland Hospitals, said: “We welcome the transparency that publishing hospitals’ performance data brings for our patients.

"While we are extremely disappointed to have seen a decline in our rating during the 1 April to 30 June period, we know a major factor in the downward trend is primarily as a result of not being in financial balance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Being in Segment 4 of the National Oversight Framework means that our Trust will be under closer scrutiny for performance and will benefit from additional support to accelerate our improvement work.

“Over the past six months, we have seen some good results from specific patient- focused improvement programmes, including significantly reducing waiting times for elective and urgent or emergency care.

"We are continuing with this work to give our patients the best possible care and experience.

“We are committed to maintaining good financial discipline to provide the best care for the best value across our hospitals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am incredibly grateful for the determination and dedication our staff continue to show in support of our improvement programme.”

Neill Moloney, Chief Executive of the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, said: “This assessment reflects the ongoing challenges we face — particularly around Category 2 response times and tackling long-standing cultural issues within the Trust.

“But it also demonstrates our huge desire and ambition to improve.

"We’re absolutely committed to serving our patients.

"Over the past year, we’ve made real progress, driving down response times across the region and improving patient care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am committed to working with our colleagues, partners and patients to address our cultural issues openly and collaboratively, and deliver safe, high-quality care for our patients.”

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust did not respond to a request for comments.

What do Peterborough's MPs have to say?

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes said: “Improving access to timely, high-quality healthcare is one of my priorities.

“Although these latest league tables are only a snapshot, it is disappointing to see NWAFT’s scores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a lot to be proud of in the NHS, but improvements are needed.

"I have already been in touch with Trust leadership and will be meeting them soon to discuss the report in more detail.

“After a decade of austerity, it is not surprising that hospitals are still struggling.

"That’s why Labour has increased investment in the NHS to help turn things around. But this isn’t just about funding, we also need a relentless focus on care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will not rest until we get the NHS and quality of care that people in Peterborough need and deserve.”

North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling said: “The NHS is one of our country’s proudest achievements, but the latest rankings underline the pressures facing our local trusts and ambulance service.

"Staff are working incredibly hard in difficult circumstances, but patients still aren’t always getting the care they need, when they need it.

"After years of underfunding and rising demand, it will take time to turn things around. Labour’s 10 Year Health Plan is about giving staff the certainty and resources to make the necessary long-term improvements. Improvements are already being put in place, but there is clearly more to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have asked to meet with NHS leaders locally to discuss the challenges they face and the steps being taken to improve services.

"Our Labour government is increasing investment to give our NHS the resources it needs; this must go hand in hand with a focus on timely, high-quality care.

"Our region deserves nothing less.”

,