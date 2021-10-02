Headteacher’s London Marathon run boosted by £890 donation from restaurant

Becky Ford receives a cheque for £890.50 from Abdul Bashir, owner of Angel Spice restaurant in Stilton.

Becky Ford, who took up running to improve her health, received a cheque for £890.50 from Abdul Bashir, owner of Stilton’s Angel Spice restaurant, who held a fundraising night at the venue recently.

The Warboys Primary School head is running the London Marathon in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support and has so far raised more than double her £2,600 target.