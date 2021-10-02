Headteacher’s London Marathon run boosted by £890 donation from restaurant
A charity night at a restaurant near Peterborough has boosted a London Marathon runner’s fundraising effort by almost £900.
Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 8:30 pm
Becky Ford, who took up running to improve her health, received a cheque for £890.50 from Abdul Bashir, owner of Stilton’s Angel Spice restaurant, who held a fundraising night at the venue recently.
The Warboys Primary School head is running the London Marathon in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support and has so far raised more than double her £2,600 target.
To donate go to https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/19966_8939877_98493