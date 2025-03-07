"He filled our lives with love and laughter:" Tributes to 'loving caring' father who was killed in crash near Bourne after driver jailed for more than seven years

Ian Gooden died in a crash caused by Kane Clears in July 2023

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family of a much loved father who was killed in a crash near Bourne nearly two years ago have paid an emotional tribute to him – after a man was jailed for more than seven years for causing the fatal crash.

Dad of two Ian Gooden (59) died in the collision in July 2023. He was travelling towards Bourne on the A6121 in his Ford Focus when he was hit by the Nissan Qashqai driven by Kane Clears.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lincolnshire Police said Clears was over the drink drive limit, and was travelling at 90mph on the wrong side of the road – leaving Mr Gooden with nowhere to go.

Ian Gooden

Mr Gooden died at the scene.

Last week, Clears, 30, of Water Lane, Bourne, was jailed for seven years and eight months after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving. He was also banned from driving for a total of ten years and one month and must take an extended retest.

Now Mr Gooden’s heartbroken family have paid tribute to him.

JAILED: Kane Clears

“His legacy of love and kindness will continue to guide us"

Gyonyul Gooden, Ian’s wife said: “I want to honour the memory of my late husband, a truly loving and caring man. He was not only a devoted partner but also a wonderful father to our two young boys. He filled our lives with love and laughter, always putting our family first. He lived his life with dignity, following the rules while teaching our children the importance of kindness and compassion. His gentle spirit and unwavering support made our home a warm and welcoming place. "My husband had many hopes and dreams for the future - dreams that now feel painfully unfulfilled. He often spoke of taking our boys camping and showing them the beauty of nature. He cherished moments spent reading them bedtime stories and teaching them math, finding joy in their curiosity and growth. We often reflected on how lucky we were to have devoted our time and commitment to our boys. "Though those dreams are gone, the love he shared with us will forever remain in our hearts. As I navigate this journey with our boys, ages three and soon to be five, I hold on to the beautiful memories we created together. His legacy of love and kindness will continue to guide us. "Thank you for remembering him with us. He will always be in our hearts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Taken away so suddenly far too soon, my best friend you will always be in my heart"

Mary Bowker, Ian’s sister wished to remember her brother by saying: “You were and always will be the best brother any sister would be lucky to have, you brought so much fun and joy to my life and you were always there guiding me to be the best version of myself. "Taken away so suddenly far too soon, my best friend you will always be in my heart. Sleep well, love you.”

Phil Gooden, Ian’s brother, added: “My brother was a good man; he was clearly in a time that he would state was the best time of his life. He was relatively newly married and had at the time of his passing two boys under the age of four. "The world, including the cycling community in Cambridge, is a poorer place as a result of his untimely passing. RIP Billy Boy, until we meet again.”

“The selfish actions of Clears have cost Mr Gooden his life"

Following the sentencing, Detective Sergeant James Perring, from Lincolnshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This collision once again shows the danger of excess speed combined with driving whilst over the alcohol drink drive limit. The selfish actions of Clears have cost Mr Gooden his life as well as impacting a number of other individuals. His driving was clearly dangerous and he was unfit to be driving and he must take full responsibility for his actions that evening.

“As well as his driving and condition, a subsequent examination of Clears’ vehicle identified that one of the tyres was badly worn with the cords exposed. Whilst this isn’t believed to have contributed to the events that evening, it demonstrates his utter disregard for other road users as he failed to maintain his vehicle in a road worthy condition.”