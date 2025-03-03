Drink driver from Bourne who killed 59-year-old man while travelling at 90mph jailed

Kane Clears banned from the roads for 10 years after killing Ian Gooden

A dangerous driver who was estimated to be twice the drink drive limit when he caused a fatal crash has been locked up for more than seven years

Ian Gooden, 59, died in the crash in July 2023, when the car he was driving was struck by the Nissan driven by Kane Clears.

A court heard how Clears was over the drink drive limit, and was driving at more than double the speed limit when the crash happened.

Lincolnshire Police said Mr Gooden was travelling towards Bourne on the A6121 in his Ford Focus and shortly after passing through Toft was confronted by a Nissan Qashqai driven by Clears, coming in the opposite direction and could do nothing to avoid being hit by him just after 7:15pm on Friday 21 July 2023.

Clears, who was also speeding at approximately 90mph, was on the wrong side of the road as he tried to negotiate a slight bend, when he struck the approaching Focus head on. Having collided with the Focus, Clears’ Qashqai then struck a BMW following Mr Gooden’s car, causing injuries to its two occupants.

Sadly, Mr Gooden died at the scene from his injuries.

Clears, 30, of Water Lane, Bourne, was jailed for seven years and eight months after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving. He was also banned from driving for a total of ten years and one month and must take an extended retest.

Following an investigation by Lincolnshire Police’s Serious and Forensic Collision Investigation Units Clears was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, having left his lane and colliding head on with a Focus driven by Mr Gooden and a BMW travelling in the opposite direction. Following the collision, Clears failed a roadside breath test and investigations showed that prior to the collision, he had been driving well in excess of the temporary 40mph speed limit.

In interview, Clears, made no comment to all questions asked.

Detective Sergeant James Perring, from our Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This collision once again shows the danger of excess speed combined with driving whilst over the alcohol drink drive limit. The selfish actions of Clears have cost Mr Gooden his life as well as impacting a number of other individuals. His driving was clearly dangerous and he was unfit to be driving and he must take full responsibility for his actions that evening.

“As well as his driving and condition, a subsequent examination of Clears’ vehicle identified that one of the tyres was badly worn with the cords exposed. Whilst this isn’t believed to have contributed to the events that evening, it demonstrates his utter disregard for other road users as he failed to maintain his vehicle in a road worthy condition.”