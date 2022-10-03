The Peterborough-based Road Haulage Association has launched its national roadshow from the city as it seeks to power up its campaign to recruit HGV drivers.

A selection of heavy goods vehicles, a lorry cab simulator and an advice hub were parked in Cathedral Square at the start of a month long campaign to highlight the key role of the industry.

Also in attendance were local hauliers PC Howard Ltd and representatives from Peterborough Regional College and Generation Logistics to talk to visitors about apprenticeships and vacancies in the industry.

The Road Haulage Association's annual roadshow got into gear in Peterborough city centre to highlight the key role played by the industry and the need to recruit more lorry drivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event also sought to promote National Lorry Week, from October 24 to October 30, as well as flagging up the need to recruit more people to careers in road transport.

Richard Smith, the association’s managing director, said: “The UKs logistics industry is the lifeblood of the nation’s economy.

"Everything you see has at some point been handled by logistics professionals – from producer, to warehouse operative, to distributor, to delivery driver and, in most cases, to store shelf.

“People in our industry have shown great resilience over the last couple of years in the face of huge challenges, from Brexit and the pandemic to driver shortages, and most notably, this year’s fuel crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And with Christmas just around the corner, it’s likely we’ll face even greater challenges.

“National Lorry Week is our opportunity to celebrate them and the great work they do.”

It is the second year the RHA has launched its roadshow from Peterborough.

Last year’s event came as the logistics industry found itself under growing pressure from the then Prime Minister Boris Johnson to sort out the staffing crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is estimated the UK has a shortfall of 100,000 HGV drivers.

Figures also show that more than 85 per cent of all goods bought in the UK are moved around by lorry..

Mr Smith said: “During the Covid-19 crisis, the nation was quick to acknowledge the key role that logistics workers play in the ongoing health of the economy.

"However as businesses reopen and normality returns, it’s important that the industry and its workers remain ‘key’ in the eyes of the public.”