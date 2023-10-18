Artwork created by the Beaver Scouts in Hampton to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

The 17th Nene (The Hamptons) Scout Group is facing an uncertain future and has even come close to closing down due to problems with finding a venue.

Currently, the group is struggling to provide a consistent venue for its Beavers (6-8 years), Cubs (8-10.5 years) and Scouts (10.5-14 years) groups, which has seen almost 80 children affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the scout group is grateful for the use of Hampton Gardens school facilities in the evening, they are only available providing that the school does not need them for their own events.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the recent exam season, this left the group without a venue for eight consecutive weeks. There has also been a recent occasion when all of the children and volunteers arrived for the session only to find out that the space was not available.

Sessions were previously held at the Christ the Servant King Church on Silver Hall at the Hampton Centre but a local Slimming World group were given that space ahead of the Scouts instead.

During the eight-week break from Hampton Gardens school, Serpentine Green stepped into offer use of their community room for some evenings but in the past couple of years sessions have even been moved as far as field as Woodston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At present, The 17th Nene Scout Group has no scout hut of its own.

Chair of the Executive Committee of the Scout Group Sarah Vaudrey said: “It’s undoubtedly one of our biggest challenges, not having a consistent and stable base.

"It really is becoming difficult and it is close to untenable. You can make do for a couple of weeks but not eight.

"The whole idea of the group it to be local so moving them out of Hampton isn’t really an option and having everyone travel from Hampton to elsewhere. The whole idea is to be within your own community."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The groups is currently exploring all possibilities of alternative venues.

The groups in need of a new homes are the Beavers and Cubs that runs on Thursdays 6pm-7pm and 7pm-8:30pm respectively and the Scouts, which runs on Tuesdays 7pm-8:30pm.

The scouts in Hampton has been running for over 16 years and still enjoys a vast amount of interest, with all groups having waiting lists for places.

Concerned parent and ​Drey ​Assistant of the younger Squirrels Group, Becki York said: “I'm a mum of a child who goes to Cubs. I have seen first hand the work and commitment put into running these groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have seen young Squirrels having the best time, making friends, learning skills, creating crafts and memories.

"I have also seen the amazing change in my son since he joined almost two years ago. Especially when he was going through difficult times at school, due to being bullied.

"He has made some wonderful friends and grown more confident in himself.

“It is one of the cheapest after school clubs, accessible to children of all abilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The cost of different locations and the time spent finding a location to hold groups is becoming more challenging.

"With the colder and darker evenings, the cost of living crisis and no base to call their own, I fear that Hampton could loose all their scouting groups.

"The children and young people of Hampton would lose the opportunities, experiences, support and encouragement scouts has to offer them.”