Pupils from Hampton College Primary school helping out at Mulberry Tree Farm pub, in Hampton, to raise funds for a school trip to the theatre

Customers at a pub in Hampton were looked after by a group of primary school children on Wednesday (June 15), who volunteered to roll up their sleeves to raise money for a school trip to the theatre.

Fourteen school children from Hampton College Primary greeted and seated customers, cleaned tables and sold cake at the Mulberry Tree Farm pub after school.

They hope to raise £135 to put towards a school trip to see a live performances of the David Walliams book, Gangsta Granny, at Peterborough’s New Theatre next month.

"It’s nice to be involved with the local community and all of the children who came along were great,” Chris McCarthy, general manager at the Mulberry Tree Farm, said.

"All of the money raised will go to the school to pay for the children to go on the school trip.”

The money the children raised will be added to the £165 raised at the pub’s ‘build a teddy day’ during half term, which will make up the £300 needed to take both Year 4 classes to the show.

“We’ve supported the school before,” Chris said. “It has proved successful before. In 2019 the children held a car wash, which raised enough money to pay for a trip Thorpe Park.

"We also held Year 6 leavers dinners for the children of Hampton College and Hampton Hargate primary schools before they went off to high school.