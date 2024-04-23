Hampton Hospital's generous donation to Trussell Trust food bank
and live on Freeview channel 276
Staff at a Peterborough hospital have made a generous donation to help foodbanks in the city.
The team at the Hamptons Hospital – located in the former Deafblind Charity building in Cygnet Park – made collections for The Trussell Trust.
Healthcare assistant Ali Jones said: “We saw an appeal through the Nassington Cricket Club, which said that Trussell Trust foodbank stocks were low.
"I asked for a box to collect items to be put in the staff room – and very soon we had three big boxes of items, and a cash donation as well.
"We know a lot of people are struggling at the moment, so we wanted to do our bit to help.
"Along with food, we have had dog food and toiletries donated as well, as everything can make a difference.
"We are now looking at what we can do in the future to collect more items.”
The donations were given to the Trussell Trust earlier this month.
The hospital opened recently, and has private patients as well as taking some of the strain by running some NHS services at the moment, with ear nose and throat, endoscopy and dermatology treatments being offered.