A Peterborough Crufts contender has said she's feeling “so excited” about taking part in the iconic dog show later this week.

Teenager Gracie Henwood adopted a street dog from a Romanian kill shelter a day before it was due to be euthanized.

By nursing her rescue dog through cancer and helping him overcome his wariness of humans, the animal-loving 19-year-old made her beloved mongrel, Elton, well enough to enter Scrufts, a crossbreeds-only event which runs parallel to Crufts.

Gracie Henwood and her Crufts dog, Elton.

With only a few days left before the event kicks off at Birmingham’s NEC this weekend, Gracie updated the Peterborough Telegraph on how her preparations are going.

“We’re trying to socialise Elton as much as possible before we go,” she said.

"Trying to get him really comfortable with having loads of people around him.”

Gracie said that Elton’s harrowing days as a street dog in Romania would’ve made it impossible to even consider entering a dog show before now.

She described how Elton “was a bit stand off-ish when it came to playing with other dogs” when he first arrived in the UK, and that “he was quite nervous around them and didn’t really like playing.”

“Now he’ll proper play with them and get really really excited when he sees another dog, and wants to go over to them and wants to play with them.

“It’s really sweet.”

Aside from the socialising, Gracie explained she is having to take one special measure in advance of the show.

“Elton gets quite car sick,” she said.

The family have decided to travel to Birmingham on March 10 to ensure Elton will be in good shape for his big moment.

This means the pampered pooch will have to get his styling done a day before most of the other dogs

“He’s getting a groom on Friday,” Gracie said, “to make him fresh and look all pretty.”

Win or lose, this weekend will enable dog groomer Gracie to tick an item off her bucket list.

“Ever since I was a child it has been my dream to go to Crufts,” she beams: “I’m so excited.”

