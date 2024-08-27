Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local zoo launches name-our-cheetah competition to help support charitable conservation fund

One of our region’s best-loved zoos is appealing for animal lovers among the general public to help them name four of their cutest animal residents.

Hamerton Zoo is holding a competition that will see four spritely cheetah cubs – two boys and two girls – bestowed with suitable monikers.

The popular Huntingdonshire park zoo said they thought the idea of getting the general public to name the cubs would be a good way to help them support the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CFF).

Proud mum Jetts, with her two boys and two girls (image: Helen Black)

The CCF addresses the concerns for wild cheetah populations and the human communities that share their landscape.

“We would like to raise vital funds for CCF to help Africa’s most endangered big cat, therefore, we are asking for a £2 donation to suggest a Cheetah name,” the zoo said.

The cubs, who were born in October 2023, are the offspring of first-time mother, Jetts.

Keepers at the zoo have enjoyed watching Jetts and her cubs growing and bonding together over the past nine months.

They have noticed however that the youngsters have really started coming out of their shell as they have grown larger over the past few months:

“Over the summer, the four cubs have been developing their personalities and playing in our main cheetah paddock,” the zoo said.

The competition, which is already open, will run until September 7, 2024.

The zoo said the winning names will be chosen, appropriately, by the people who know the cubs best:

“Our keepers will select their four favourite names and they will be entered into a prize draw where one lucky winner will receive a family day pass to visit Hamerton Zoo and the remaining three winning names will win a single day pass.”

The zoo believes the popularity of the cubs among visitors, coupled with the naming competition, will help to achieve their fundraising and awareness-raising goals:

“Our four cubs are the perfect ambassadors to raise awareness of Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF)'s mission to 'Change the World to Save the Cheetahs’,” they said.More information on how to enter is available at https://hamertonzoopark.digitickets.co.uk/category/58031