Peterborough really embraced the spirit of Halloween this year with giant ‘house spiders’, babies in pumpkins and haunted walk-through houses.

Lovers of October 31, celebrated spooky season by getting dressed up in a whole host of imaginative and creative costumes and decorated their homes in spooktacular style.

It’s understood the tradition originated with the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, when people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts.

The evening before was known as All Hallows Eve, and later Halloween. Over time, Halloween has evolved into a day of activities like trick-or-treating, carving jack-o-lanterns (pumpkins), festive gatherings, and wearing comical or scary costumes.

The Peterborough Telegraph has put together a collection of some of the best decorated houses and most impressive costumes submitted to us by our readers:

