Peterborough’s crafty carvers spent hours working on their impressive pumpkins this year while getting into the spirit of the spooky season this Halloween.

Some of the carefully chiseled pumpkins included scarily lifelike classic Halloween horror movie favourites like Pennywise – the clown from Stephen King's IT – and Jack Torrance – played by Jack Nicholas, who delivered the infamous ‘Here’s Johnny’ line in The Shining.

Other impressive pumpkins included Disney characters Buzz Lightyear, from the Pixar film Toy Story, and Mike Wazowski, from Monsters, Inc.

There was also a cleverly crafted Venom pumpkin and a creative Volkswagen (VW) camper van.

The Peterborough Telegraph has put together a collection of some of the best pumpkins, submitted to us by our readers:

1. Halloween 2022 Neil Sutton Photo: Pt Photo Sales

2. Halloween 2022 James Hollman Photo: PT Photo Sales

3. Halloween 2022 Stephen Power Photo: PT Photo Sales

4. Halloween 2022 Stephen Power Photo: PT Photo Sales