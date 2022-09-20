Gurkha pallbearers and guard of honour in fitting send-off at funeral of former serviceman from Peterborough

The funeral of former serviceman Michael Baker, 80, from Desborough Avenue, Peterborough, was attended by ex-Gurkha soldiers at Peterborough Crematorium on September 14.

Michael joined the military when he left school, serving in the 1st Battalion of The Queen’s Regiment. He served in the Armed Forces for a decade, travelling to Hong Kong, Germany and the Middle East.

It was serving in Hong Kong where he became a member of the Gurkhas – a world-famous infantry unit originating from Nepal, which is part of the British Army.

Michael was born in Bristol on July 18, 1942, but moved to Croydon when he was three years old to live with his adoptive parents.

He went to school in South London, where his adoptive father worked as a builder and his adoptive mother owned a newsagent.

In 1966, while on leave from the army, Michael met his wife Margaret Baker, 73. The pair got married three years later, in 1969, and were married for 53 years.

After Michael came out of the Armed Forces in 1970, the couple spent nine years in Northern Ireland, where Michael worked in security. They returned to London in 1979, before moving to Peterborough in 1982.

Michael was an officer of the courts in Cambridgeshire until his retirement in 2004.

He served in the Territorial Army, based in London Road, and later ran Peterborough’s Army Cadets.

Michael spent ten years as Peterborough parade marshal, taking part in Remembrance Day services in the city.

"It was absolutely lovely to have the Gurkhas at the funeral,” Margaret said. “It wasn’t meant to be a military funeral but the Gurkhas said that they would like to be pallbearers.

"The Royal British Legion also did a guard of honour. It was a lovely send-off for him.”

