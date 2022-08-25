A guard of honour was formed for a Peterborough Second World War veteran as friends and family said their last goodbyes.

Henry Jeffery – better known as Harry – died at the end of July aged 104.

His loved ones were joined by fellow veterans and service personnel at his funeral at Peterborough Crematorium yesterday.

A guard of honour, including Royal British Legion standards, was formed for the service, and his coffin was draped in a Union Flag, with his army cap placed on top.

Harry grew up with three sisters in Stone Lane, Millfield and attended Lincoln Road School. He began working at high class cabinet making firm Watkins and Stafford aged 12,then started making parts for Wellington Bombers

during the Second World War.

He joined the army in 1944 and served as a driver in France, Germany and Palestine.

Three years before joining the army Harry married Marjorie,and the couple were together for 50 years before Marjorie passed away.

A collection in aid of Cancer Research UK in Harry’s name was also held at the service.

