Guard of honour for Peterborough paramedic who served city for more than 30 years

Mark Parnell (58) died last week following a battle with cancer. Mark worked in the ambulance service for 33 years, spending most of his life helping others.

His funeral was held at Peterborough Crematorium today, and many of his former colleagues were in attendance, to say a fond farewell to Mark.

The ambulance workers wearing full uniform formed a guard of honour outside the crematorium, and there was also a procession of ambulances - with blue lights flashing - on hand to welcome the hearse.

Mark, who was married to Sue earlier this year and had two grown up daughters and lived in and around Peterborough all his life, worked as an ambulance technician, paramedic and as an ambulance driver trainer during his career in the city.

His shifts took him to his beloved Peterborough United’s London Road, and he was on duty during the match where two fans suffered heart attacks in the stands, with Sue saying ‘he made sure it all ran smoothly.’

He also came out of retirement during the pandemic, and was chairman of the Peterborough Conservative Club.

1. Funeral of Mark Parnell Many friends, family and former colleagues attended the funeral Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

