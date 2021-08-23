Tributes to Peterborough paramedic who spent his life helping others

Mark Parnell EMN-170417-180848009

Mark Parnell, who lived in and around the city all his life, passed away following a battle with cancer last week.

Mark (58) worked for the ambulance service for most of his life, and was well known by many in the city - and his family have been inundated with people remembering him since the sad news was announced.

Speaking to The Peterborough Telegraph, his widow, Sue (56) said: “I knew he knew a lot of people, but we have had so many people contact us since we put a post on Facebook. It has been emotional to get so many comments an dmessages.

MAGPAS paramedic Dan Phillips with East Anglian Ambulance Service paramedics Del Ferguson , Mark Chapman and ambulance manager Mark Parnell with Emily and Paul Starr (who has cardiac arrest at Posh match) EMN-161112-184958009

“We even had a letter from a friend who knew him from ambulance driver training, telling us about their friendship.

“Everyone has said how well respected he was.

Mark and Sue only met eight years ago, and were planning on getting married next year - but after he was diagnosed with eye cancer, they brought the date forwards, to ensure they could have a magical wedding.

Sue said; “We were going to get married next year, but after we were told Mark only had six months to live, we tied the knot in April.

“We were married at the Peterborough Registry Office. We could only have six people, our really close family. It was not what we initially wanted, but it was better in the end because it was so intimate.”

Sue said Mark, who has two grown up daughters, Amy and Emma, was a big family man, who was well known for his dry sense of humour, and his passion for Posh, fishing and Formula One.

Mark worked for the ambulance service for 33 years - and before then was a member os St John’s Ambulance.

During his time he started out as an Ambulance Technician, before becoming a paramedic, and going on to work as a driver trainer for the service.

His shifts took him to his beloved Peterborough United’s London Road, and he was on duty during the match where two fans suffered heart attacks in the stands, with Sue saying ‘he made sure it all ran smoothly.’

While he had retired after he had to have one of his eyes removed two years ago, when the COVID pandemic arrived, Mark stepped up again, helping out - although he could not do any blue light runs, he was still able to help out with some driving,

Along with his service at the ambulance service, he was also chairman of the Peterborough Consservative Club.