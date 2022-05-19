There was a guard of honour given to a Peterborough war veteran as family and friends said goodbye to a hero yesterday (Wednesday).

The Royal British Legion were on hand to pay tribute to Ron Swiffen at his funeral at Peterborough Crematorium.

Ron Swiffen died last month aged 94. He originally served in the Royal Navy, and was on HMS Glory when Japan signed the ceasefire.

After a short period working on the railways, he then served for more than 20 years in the Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers.

Along with a guard of honour from veterans, there was also a tribute from a motor cycle group.

Many people, who have followed Ron’s story on social media, also watched the service online.

Ron’s granddaughter, Chops Carter, said: “The Rolling Thunder motorcycle guys came to Grandpops house. They escorted the car the whole way, stopping traffic and were just so lovely.

“Then as we turned on to the crematorium, I couldn’t believe how many military personnel there was.

“The whole thing was amazing.

“There were seven standards and one of the military guys said they’d never seen seven at one funeral before.

"Many of the military guys came for a drink afterwards and it was lovely to see them and thank them.

“The day just blew us away. It was amazing and I honestly can’t thank everyone enough

“So many people also watched online and have commented on the group about how amazing it was.”

Ron was born in Peterborough in 1927, marrying childhood sweetheart Joyce. They had two children and four grandchildren.

Sadly, Joyce died in 2003.

Along with serving his country, Ron also worked at Horells Dairies as a mechanic.

