Ron Swiffen

A plea for military veterans to form a guard of honour at a ‘hero’ grandfather’s funeral in Peterborough next week.

Ron Swiffen died last month aged 94, and his funeral will be held at the Peterborough Crematorium next week.

Now the former army sergeant’s granddaughter, Chops Carter, is calling for fellow veterans to form a guard of honour at his funeral.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chops said: “He was in the Navy to begin with. He was on HMS Glory when Japan signed the ceasefire.

"He then worked on the railways. He didn’t like it so got off the train at Northampton and enlisted in the army where he served in the Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers for 22 years.

"He was a proud man but wouldn’t have wanted any fuss so I’m trying to make sure he gets remembered for all he did for his country.

"He was my hero for sure.”

Ron was born in Peterborough in 1927, marrying childhood sweetheart Joyce. They had two children and four grandchildren.

Sadly, Joyce died in 2003.

Along with serving his country, Ron also worked at Horells Dairies as a mechanic.

The funeral will take place at 2.30pm on Wednesday, May 18 at the Peterborough Crematorium.

Chops said: “Any age would be amazing regarding the guard of honour. We have a bugler there to play the last post also.”

The family have requested only family flowers at the funeral.