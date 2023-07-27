News you can trust since 1948
Growing Together in Peterborough exhibition seeks to sow seeds for food strategy for city

Aim is satisfy appetite for healthy and affordable food choices
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 27th Jul 2023, 15:59 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 15:59 BST

Organisers of a food exhibition at Peterborough Museum are hoping it will feed people’s imagination for new ways of providing heathy and affordable meals.

An array of colourful artworks will run alongside a series of fun activities from talks to workshops to stimulate discussion and encourage the creation of a food strategy for Peterborough.

Curator Lauren Kendrick, who is chair of Chair of the Peterborough Food Partnership and Strategy, said: “I want to spark conversations about what food means to us and discuss what the future could hold.

Lauren Kendrick, founder of Flourish Peterborough and Chair of the Peterborough Food Partnership and Strategy, who has curated a new Growing Together in Peterborough exhibition at Peterborough Museum.Lauren Kendrick, founder of Flourish Peterborough and Chair of the Peterborough Food Partnership and Strategy, who has curated a new Growing Together in Peterborough exhibition at Peterborough Museum.
"We want to look ahead to how we can create a better, more inclusive food culture for our city that celebrates and values local produce and independent businesses.”

The exhibition, which will explore the city’s ‘food systems’, is called ‘Growing Together in Peterborough’.

It will open to visitors on August 12 and run until the end of September.

Talks and workshops will take place at community centres, arts venues, and farms through to community gardens.

A mountain of crumbs produced by artist Sue Shields which will go on display at Peterborough Museum next month as part of a new exhibition by Peterborough Food Strategy called Growing Together in PeterboroughA mountain of crumbs produced by artist Sue Shields which will go on display at Peterborough Museum next month as part of a new exhibition by Peterborough Food Strategy called Growing Together in Peterborough
A mountain of crumbs produced by artist Sue Shields which will go on display at Peterborough Museum next month as part of a new exhibition by Peterborough Food Strategy called Growing Together in Peterborough

Lauren said: "Across Peterborough, we have an amazing array of residents, community groups, growers and other food businesses, who are committed to a fairer, healthier and more sustainable food system.

"Now is the time for them all to get their voices heard and help to develop a food action plan that benefits everyone in Peterborough and its surrounding areas.

"We want to ensure healthy and affordable food options are readily available for everyone.”

She said the is to create a food strategy for the area and celebrating what makes the area special and what our aspirations are around food for the future.”

