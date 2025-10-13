Many roads across Peterborough have got busier over the year as a growing number of people opt to travel by car.

New figures from the Department for Transport show that traffic levels in Peterborough have increased over the last year.

It has triggered a warning from the motoring organisation, the RAC, that many drivers still have ‘no feasible alternative to the car’.

Data from the Department for Transport show drivers in Peterborough covered 1.22 billion miles on council-maintained roads last year.

And that was up on the previous year’s 1.19 billion miles.

And it is only slightly down on the 1.23 billion miles recorded in Peterborough in 2019, which was the last year before the Covid lockdown that caused a dramatic fall in traffic across the country.

RAC senior policy officer Rod Dennis said: "RAC data shows that 81% of drivers would struggle to adjust to life without their vehicle because for many, it’s the most time and cost-effective option.

"This is especially true for those in rural areas where public transport provision is limited or non-existent.

"The more cars there are on the roads, the greater the impact on air quality, road conditions and traffic.

"While the current Government is very focused on improving public transport across the board, we expect the car will remain essential to many people’s lives for years to come."

Across the country in 2024 there were 293 billion miles covered on local authority-maintained roads – down from the 299 billion a year earlier, and down on the 313 billion recorded in 2019.

Tanya Braun, director of external affairs and fundraising at Living Streets, which campaigns to make streets safer for pedestrians, said the Covid pandemic changed how people travel around neighbourhoods.

She said: "During the Covid-19 lockdowns, we all appreciated the benefits of going for a walk," she said.

"Five years on and many of us have made it a habit, but we need to be careful that driving levels don’t creep back up."

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: "The safety of all road users is a top priority for the Government, which is why we are committed to delivering a new road safety strategy – the first in over a decade - and will set out next steps in due course."