Green light for warehouse extension at Peterborough fashion retailer Yours Clothing
A fashion retailer in Peterborough is to build a vital extension to its city warehouse to cope with the extra workload following a major acquisition.
Yours Clothing has been given the green light to construct a 3.747 square metres extension at its warehouse, distribution centre and offices in Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate.
Plans for the extension, which will have an interior installed with racking up to roof height, were first unveiled in October last year and have just been approved by Peterborough City Council.
A document submitted with the application states: “The proposed development will provide a high-quality expansion to the existing Yours Clothing warehouses and distribution centre.
“The development will allow Yours Clothing to expand its overall floorspace and operate more efficiently.”
The approval comes about a year after Yours Clothing owner, AK Retail Holdings, completed the acquisitions of two well known women’s fashion retailers.
AK Retail, which owns, BadRhino, Long Tall Sally and Pixiegirl, acquired the brand and assets of famous Scottish clothing business M&Co in February last year and then in August bought the renowned women’s clothing chain Evans in an £8 million deal.
The acquisitions have helped create an extra 100 jobs at Yours Clothing, which employs about 1,391 staff.
Andrew Killingsworth, chief executive and founder of Yours Clothing, which was the winner of the Large Business of the Year title at last year’s Peterborough Telegraph Buiness Excellence Awards, has previously said that future acquisitions would be considered ‘if the fit was right’.
