Green light for Peterborough business park expansion that could help create 500 jobs

Have your say

Multi-million pound plans for an expansion of a prominent business park in Peterborough have been given the green light.

The ambitious proposals for a further 80,000 ft sq of offices at Lynch Wood Park, which could attract an extra 500 jobs to the campus, were given the go ahead by Peterborough City Council planners.

An aerial view of Lynch Wood Park.

The outline planning approval will allow developers FI Real Estate Management (FIREM) to create new offices up to a maximum height of four floors on land currently used for parking.

There will also be 9,472 sq. ft of retail space and the provision for 339 parking spaces.

The new buildings will be accessed off Lynch Wood with comprehensive highway improvements made to its entrance.

FIREM will also make a Section 106 cash contribution of £270,000 to the council and a contribution to a new bus stop.

The development was delayed after residents complained about proposals for a link road from the site through the residential Wistow Way, in Orton Wistow.

This was followed by Historic England’s decision to give a Grade II listing to the post modernist complex.

A spokesperson for FIREM said: “We have worked hard over the past year to create a scheme that not only suits business needs but is sympathetic to the impact on local residents.

“We went back to the drawing board to create new plans following community feedback on our original application.”

The park is home to about 1,800 people working for a range of companies.