Green light for industrial development on farm land owned by former Peterborough councillor
A jobs-creating industrial development planned for agricultural land owned by a former leader of Peterborough City Council has been given the go-ahead.
The outline planning application is for the commercial development of an 18 acres site south of Oxney Road and which is owned by former council leader John Holdich and his wife.
The plans which show six units of various sizes with service yards and car parking with access from Oxney Road were put together by land promoter London-based Providence Land and have been approved by Peterborough City Council.
The approval is 5,492 square metres for general industrial development, a further 4,553 square metres for light industrial use and 11.955 square metres for storage and distribution.
Documents submitted with the application show that the maximum height of the buildings will be 15 metres and that there will be associated engineering works, landscaping and drainage works.
In a statement submitted to the council, a Providence Land spokesperson states: “The advantages in terms of employment, economic activity and realisation of the overall project point in favour of an early consent and implementation.
"This outline permission is the vital step to this end.”
The site adjoins to the south west and the north east the larger Red Brick Farm employment zone at Edgerley Drain Road, Fengate, which is expected to create 3,000 jobs when completed with 166,440 square metres of light industrial, general industrial use and storage and distribution space.
Mr Holdich, who retired in 2021 after 45 years’ service as a councillor in Peterborough, has been approached for a response to the planning approval.