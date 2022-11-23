Concerns have been voiced a multi-million pound leisure and housing development planned for the East of England Showground will add to traffic misery already suffered by nearby residents.

The fear has been voiced at the start of a three week consultation launched by Showground operator AEPG ahead of its submission early next year of outline plans for a £50 million leisure village and 1,500 homes on the 165 acre site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

More details of its proposals, which were first revealed late last year, include the construction of a golf driving range, a health and fitness centre, hotel, adventure golf, sports pitches, family entertainment centre, office space, dining and coffee shops, an enhanced Arena plus a school and residential care facilities for the elderly.

This image shows the location of the planned leisure village (front) at the East of England Showground with housing towards to back.

But Councillor Julie Stevenson, one of the area’s representatives on Peterborough City Council, warns that roads are already under intense pressure from the existing amount of traffic and could not take any more.

Now she is urging residents to make sure they make their views known during the consultation period that ends on December 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Stevenson said: “As anyone who lives in the area will tell you, the transport infrastructure that surrounds the site is already broken, with a build-up of traffic along Oundle Road whenever there is a major event.

“The entrances into both estates are already under huge pressure all day every day, and the roads within them are narrow with inadequate parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Independent Councillor Julie Stevenson, who represents Orton Waterville on Peterborough City Council, warns leisure and housing plans for the East of England Showground could bring more traffic misery for residents.

“These issues must be addressed to ensure effective traffic flows and safe streets for pedestrians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “I understand the developers wish to encourage more people to cycle.

“While laudable, this is unrealistic and many residents will still need to use their cars for some decades to come, hence they must get the transport infrastructure right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I understand that a school will feature in the plans and this is absolutely essential, but so are doctors and dentists.

“I fear this could prove to be another new-build ‘dormitory town’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, if the developer takes on board our residents’ comments, I feel they have a real chance of creating a highly desirable place to live.

“Whether that will be a place where existing residents wish to be remains to be seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“How AEPG and the council respond to residents very real concerns will determine the impact of these plans on two communities that are already well-embedded in Orton.

“I will be encouraging as many residents as possible to take part in this consultation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who would like to comment on AEPG’s proposals should visit its website here.

A new Facebook page has been set up (search for AEPG), and in addition a ‘drop-in day’ will be held on November 30 from 8am to 8pm, at APEG’s Marketing Suite at the East of England Showground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A drop-in day will also be held on December 7 at ARU, University House, Bishop’s Road, Peterborough.

Comments can be submitted until the consultation closes on December 14, either via the website or email [email protected]