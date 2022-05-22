Good Running Events Director Aaron Murrell and Senior Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice Nilesh Patel.

A popular fixture in the race calendar in 2022, the event is in its 40th anniversary year and will return on October 16 for both leading club athletes and charity fun runners to tackle a fast, flat route through the streets of Peterborough.

Sue Ryder will join Anna’s Hope in benefitting from the event as the charity, which was founded by Carole and Robert Hughes after their young child Anna passed away from a brain tumour, was confirmed to be staying as the official charity of the 5k fun run.

Good Running Events and Sue Ryder will also be working together to offer charity runners the chance to run the Half Marathon at the Great Eastern Run, and raise funds for the palliative, neurological and bereavement support charity.

Director of Good Running Events, Aaron Murrell, said: “This is fantastic news – that we are announcing Sue Ryder as the latest Event Charity Partner that we are working with. We have met the hospice team several times since taking over the event earlier this year, and are really looking forward to having a large team of runners participating with us in October, in aid of this brilliant charity and supporting their vital work at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough, and beyond.

“I’m personally really looking forward to seeing hundreds of blue ‘Team Sue Ryder’ vests on the closed roads of Peterborough City Centre on October 16.”

Senior Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, Nilesh Patel, added: “'Everyone at Sue Ryder is absolutely thrilled that we are partnering with Good Running Event’s Great Eastern Run for 2022. As the local hospice to the route, Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice really hopes we can turn Peterborough’s streets a sea of blue on Sunday October 16 where we hope hundreds of runners will chose to pull on the famous ‘Team Sue Ryder’ running vest and run to raise vital funds so our care teams can fill people’s final days with love.”