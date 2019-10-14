Great Eastern Run is no damp squib for Peterborough fun runners

The Great Eastern Run may have been a disappointing day with the heavy rain and the cancellation of the half marathon and wheelchair race, but fun runners were still able to complete the Anna’s Hope 5km fun run.

Organisers yesterday (Sunday) called off the half marathon after armed police were sent to Alexandra Road following reports of a “man acting suspiciously”, although the incident turned out to be a false alarm. Armed officers were sent out at 9.50am, leading to the cancellation of the wheelchair race as the competitors waited on the start line at 10.15am. The half marathon was then cancelled, with competitors to be offered either a refund or a place in next year’s run. However, fun runners had more luck, with large numbers braving the elements to complete their 5km before events elsewhere unfolded, while many spectators braved the weather to cheer on from the sidelines.

