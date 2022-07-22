The Great British Skinny Dip is back at Peterborough Lido this weekend and organisers say that interest in naturism is growing.

The event – organised by British Naturism – will take place this Saturday (July 23) giving swimmers another chance to take the plunge by swimming naked in the city’s historic outdoor pool.

It is will be the third time that Peterborough Lido has hosted The Great British Skinny Dip – with a fourth event scheduled for August 27.

The Great British Skinny Dip returns to Peterborough Lido this weekend for it's third event of the summer

A British Naturism spokesperson said: “Interest in naturism in the UK is growing like never before, with many people better understanding the health and well-being benefits of going without clothes.

"Swimming naked is one of the most exhilarating, life-affirming things you can do and always better in the company of like-minded people.”

The Met Office has forecast highs of 26 degrees this Saturday as the event kicks off between 7.30pm and 10pm.

The event is raising money for The British Heart Foundation – a cardiovascular research charity in the UK funding medical research into heart and circulatory diseases.

Richard Stacey, eastern region coordinator of British Naturism, said: "Even if you’re not a naturist, you might like to skinny dip.

"Come along and you might be surprised how relaxing and healthy for you it is.”

Tickets start at £10 and must be purchased in advance. All proceeds are donated to the The British Heart Foundation.