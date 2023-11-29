Peterborough teacher and footballer Matty Edgell has won the Great British Bake Off 2023!

Matty was named as the 14th champion of the popular TV baking series by judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood on Tuesday night.

At the beginning of the episode, Matty described himself as an “underdog” but stormed to the title with his buttercream three-tiered celebration cake showstopper, described by Hollywood as “absolutely delicious.”

He won the title ahead of Josh Smalley and Dan Hunter despite being ranked third in the lardy cake technical challenge. He did, however, impress the judges with his black forest and banoffee eclairs in the opening signature bake.

Matty Edgell is the 2023 Great British Bake Off Champion. Credit: Channel 4.

Matty, who is a PE and Science teacher at Hampton College and plays football for Stanground Sports in the Peterborough League, said: “It’s difficult to put into words how grateful I am to have been part of this experience.

"Spending the summer baking in the tent is something I will never forget and it’s taught me so much about myself.

"I am so thankful to the other bakers for making this experience of a lifetime. The support, laughs and all of it."

His club, Stanground Sports also took to Twitter to say: “He has only gone and done it!! Congratulations to Matty, super job and we are all very proud! Star baker!