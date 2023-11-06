Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than £192,000 grant funding for eight Fenland businesses is expected to help create new jobs and safeguard many more.

Fenland District Council’s economic growth arm Fenland for Business has awarded £192,788 following the first round of bids to the UK Shared Prosperity Investment in Business Fund.

It is estimated the grants will or have led to the creation of 17 jobs and have helped to safeguard 12 roles.

Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority which has helped Fenland District Council secure more than £192,000 for businesses in Fenland.

The grants will be matched with a total of more than £240,000 investment by the businesses to complete their projects.

The bids were made by the council in partnership with Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority to the Government’s Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).

Cllr Ian Benney, the council’s portfolio holder for economic growth, said: “We’re delighted to see these grants awarded to eight vital businesses that provide employment and opportunities in our district to help us attract and retain talented people.

"We look forward to opening the next round of bidding to spread the benefits even further across Fenland.”

One successful applicant Chris Garner, Finance Manager at March precision engineering company Qualitetch Components, said: “The new grant means in a time of continuing cost pressures both for companies and for individual employees, we can keep existing jobs secure and further expand our operations, increasing the demand for skilled workers in our region and contributing to the growth of our local community.”

Lee Wilmot, managing director of R-Tec Services & Innovation, Wisbech, said: “Having the grant will enable us to continue investing in the very best equipment and, in turn, add additional employees to cope with new product demand.”

Paul Millard, director/owner of Chatteris firm Vita-Nova Solutions, said: “As a result of the grant we will be looking at bringing in at least two new employees over the next 12 months. It’s a great award for us but also for the local economy.”

Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Dr Nik Johnson said: “Partnership working with Fenland District Council helps target our Shared Prosperity Funding quickly and where it will make the most impact.

"I’m pleased to see benefits of that funding already being felt in what are tough economic times for people and employers.”

These are the businesses that secured the grants:

Cobra Engineering, Wisbech, £33,750 to buy a 26 tonne, Euro 6 HIAB lorry that complies with the latest low emission standards.

Environmental Science Group, March, £9,990 for software development and to develop an e-learning programme to expand its offer.

Eco-Pak, in Chatteris, received support to the value of £10,921 to convert its 14,000 sq ft packhouse lighting to an LED system, which will show at least a 50 per cent reduction in energy and costs.

Qualitetch Components, March, £32,334 for specialist machinery.

R-Tec Services & Innovation, Wisbech, £15,647 to expand its bespoke range of stainless-steel products for commercial kitchens.

Vita-Nova Solutions, Chatteris, £26,487, to launch a new website with specific functionality, revamp its existing website and buy a new Industrial 3D printer to manufacture parts. The grant will help with the development of a new product in the robotics market, which will be particularly valuable in the food manufacturing industry where Vita-Nova provides many automation solutions.

Volmary Ltd, Wisbech St Mary, £23,395 towards the cost of buying modern and efficient LED lighting equipment to help the plants grow outside normal seasons.