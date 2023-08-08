An elderly dog walker was given a shock after discovering a 'naked body' in a ditch.

Michael Cunliffe-Lister, 74, was enjoying a daily stroll with his two dogs when he spotted the nude figure lying in the undergrowth on July 31.

The pensioner quickly went back home to fetch his wife and the couple returned with a broom handle to "give it a prod" to make sure it wasn't a real person.

The sex doll discovered by Michael Cunliffe-Lister and his two dogs.

After realising it was a discarded sex doll due to its 'huge bosoms', the pair shared photos of their discovery on a local community website.

But shortly after the location of the busty dummy was revealed it mysteriously disappeared from along the Torpel Way route in Barnack.

Granddad-of-two Michael, who runs a B&B with his wife Jilly Bartlett, said: "We have two Labradors which I take for a daily walk.

"I was enjoying a nice stroll as I do when I spotted this figure at the bottom of this deep ditch as I was going along my usual route.

"It gave me quite a shock as for a moment I thought it might be a body.

"I then noticed it was headless and a piece of metal sticking out of her head, which I now assume would have been used to erect her on a stand of some sorts.

"It was still quite far away so I went back and got my wife and a broom handle to go and give it a prod to make sure it was foam and not real flesh.

"Once we confirmed it wasn't a body and was in fact what appeared to be an erotic doll, we took some pictures and shared them on a local community group.

"But since then we've noticed she has vanished and we have no idea who has took her, so the mystery deepens.

"I can't imagine the local council took her away but it may have been the farmer who owns the land. He might have dredged her out of there with his tractor.

"But we're no quite sure. We're not sure where she had gone or who had taken her. It was certainly not something you see every day."

Wife Jilly added “It was in a deep ditch so he couldn’t get down.

“He noticed there were metal things on the underside of the feet so thought at first it was a dummy.

“But he then saw it had the most huge bosoms so thought presumably it’s a sex thing.

“Somebody wanted to get shot of it but they should have had the decency to take it to a tip.

“We find it despicable that people would dump anything but this was way off.